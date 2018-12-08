TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points as No. 2 Notre Dame topped Toledo 72-56 on Saturday, bouncing back after its loss to Connecticut last weekend.

Jessica Shepard scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Jackie Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (8-1), who pulled away after leading by six points at halftime.

Notre Dame played its first game since an 89-71 loss to UConn on Dec. 2, which snapped the Irish’s 13-game win streak, including last season’s national championship.

The Irish and Huskies switched spots atop the rankings this week. Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw also publicly apologized for her team’s behavior in the loss. Ogunbowale also tweeted an apology to fans after she earned a technical foul and unsportsmanlike foul late in the game.

On Saturday, Notre Dame clamped down on defense in the third quarter, allowing just eight points for Toledo while the Irish took a 58-45 lead. Young and Ogunbowale scored four points apiece during an 8-0 that gave Notre Dame its first double-digit lead at 53-40.

Mikaela Boyd scored 15 points for Toledo (6-3), which entered with a four-game win streak. Mariella Santucci and Kaayla McIntyre each added 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: It was a long week in South Bend, given the Irish lost their No. 1 ranking and aren’t used to losing. The Irish have four games, including at No. 18 Marquette, before competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Toledo: Hanging with an elite national program should boost the confidence of coach Tricia Cullop’s team as Mid-American Conference season looms. The Rockets were projected to take second in the MAC West by the league’s coaches.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Binghamton on Dec. 16.

Toledo: Hosts Stony Brook on Dec. 18.