SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame beat Boston College 92-63 Sunday for its 11th straight win.

Jackie Young had 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists. Brianna Turner finished with 16 points and Marina Mabrey had 14.

Freshman Taylor Soule scored 18 points and Makayla Dickens had 12 for the Eagles (13-6, 2-4).

Both teams came out shooting well — the Irish were 6 of 8 and the Eagles 5 of 7 — and Boston College led 14-13 on Dickens’ 3-pointer with 5:09 left in the first quarter. But it was Boston College’s last advantage as Notre Dame used an 11-2 run, highlighted by a pair of Ogunbowale 3-pointers, to lead 32-19 after the first quarter.

The Irish used a 9-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Mabrey in building a 20-point lead with 3:04 left before halftime.

Ogunbowale’s rush to score just before the third-quarter buzzer made it 67-50 despite the Irish hitting just 7 of 18 shots and going without a field goal for more than three minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles’ 13-player roster includes eight freshmen, two of them starters in guard Dickens and Marnella Garraud. Dickens had 12 points at halftime with the help of 3-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish entered game averaging 19.6 assists on 33.4 field goals per game. Three players were averaging more than 4 assists per game: Young (4.5), Mabrey (4.2) and Ogunbowale (4.0). Young’s assist-turnover ratio was 2.53, with Mabrey next at 2.29. By halftime, Notre Dame had 12 assists on 18 baskets.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At Miami on Sunday.

Notre Dame: At No. 20 Tennessee Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25