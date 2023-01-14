NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points as Lipscomb beat Austin Peay 86-72 on Saturday night.

Ognacevic shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bisons (11-8, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Derrin Boyd shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Will Pruitt was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the Governors (8-11, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Cameron Copeland added 16 points and three steals for Austin Peay. Shon Robinson also had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Lipscomb hosts Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay hosts Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.