CHICAGO (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer, Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday.

Luke Voit also hit a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago. Cortes (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in his first win since Aug. 6, 2019, versus Baltimore.

New York lost the series opener Thursday night on Tim Anderson’s two-run homer in the ninth in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa. Following a day off, the Yankees responded with two straight wins.

Andrew Vaughn hit his 14th homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have dropped four of five. Lucas Giolito (9-9) lasted just four innings.

Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins hit an RBI double before Lucas Luetge was replaced by Wandy Peralta.

Anderson made it 5-3 when he drove in Luis Robert with an infield hit, but Peralta got César Hernández to bounce into a game-ending double play. It was Peralta’s fourth save.

Hernández, who won the Gold Glove last year at second base, also committed three errors. After Odor connected in the second, Hernández had a throwing error that allowed DJ LeMahieu to score from first.

Giolito was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits. He struck out eight and walked three.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was ejected after Eloy Jiménez struck out looking against Jonathan Loaisiga for the second out of the eighth.

Jiménez didn’t like the call, jumped up in disbelief and had words for umpire Mike Estabrook. La Russa then came out of the dugout and was quickly ejected. It was La Russa’s second ejection of the season and 90th of his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said 1B Anthony Rizzo, out with the coronavirus since Aug. 8, is set for a cardiac evaluation on Monday. If all goes well, he will work out at Yankee Stadium the same day. … C Gary Sanchez, on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 5, is working out at Double-A Somerset.

White Sox: Utilityman Leury García was placed on the seven-day concussion list, and INF Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. García injured himself trying to catch Giancarlo Stanton’s ninth-inning home run in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3.

Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to start Monday as the White Sox begin a four-game series against Oakland. Keuchel is 6-6 lifetime against Oakland with a 3.06 ERA in 22 games.

