Paolo Banchero became the front-runner to win the NBA Rookie of the Year race from the moment he went No. 1 in last year’s draft.

And nobody caught the graduate of O’Dea High School in Seattle.

Banchero, 20, was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season. He received 98 of 100 first-place votes from a national media panel.

Orlando Magic forward Banchero, who played college ball at Duke, led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-victory team last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.

Banchero averaged 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season.

Banchero said winning rookie of the year was “a goal I’ve always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted. I’m glad I was able to do it.”