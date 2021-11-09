OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O’Connell scored 20 points as Creighton topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-77 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ryan Hawkins had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Creighton. Ryan Nembhard added 15 points and 10 assists, and Arthur Kaluma had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Trey Sampson had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Shawn Williams added 16 points and Brandon Brown had 14 rebounds.

