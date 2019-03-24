WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — Luke Winters and Nina O’Brien won slalom titles at the 2019 U.S. Alpine Championship on Sunday at Waterville Valley Resort.

It was O’Brien’s fourth consecutive win at the championships. The 21-year old took first in Alpine combined and super-G at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine earlier in the week before the event moved across the border Saturday, when O’Brien then won the parallel slalom. It was the first time the event appeared in the national championship program.

Winters, who also won alpine combined at Sugarloaf, took the slalom with a two-run time of 1:44.07. Garret Driller, who won Saturday’s parallel slalom, finished second and Sandy Vietze third in 1:44.99, three hundredths of a second behind Driller.

O’Brien cruised to her seventh career U.S. title in 1:55.25, 2.1 seconds faster than second-place Paula Moltzan. Patricia Mangan took third in 1:57.44.

The championships close with Tuesday’s giant slalom, an event O’Brien won in 2015 at Sugarloaf.