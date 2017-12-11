HOUSTON (AP) — Texans coach Bill O’Brien says he wouldn’t have let Tom Savage re-enter Sunday’s game after an alarming hit that gave him a concussion and left the quarterback’s hands shaking if he had seen the video of the hit.
Savage was injured with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Houston’s 26-16 loss to San Francisco when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil.
Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms shaking and lifted upward.
He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
Savage threw two incompletions on that drive, and Houston’s team doctor approached him after he returned to the sideline at the end of that possession.
He was then evaluated again and taken to the locker room after it was determined that he did have a concussion.
On Monday O’Brien said: “There’s no video on the sideline. All there are are tablets. There’s no video, there’s nothing like that. With benefit of seeing the video … (and) the care for the player, I would’ve never let that player back in the game, and I don’t believe that (trainer) Geoff Kaplan would’ve allowed that player back in the game. I don’t have benefit of the video. I did not see anything.”
Also on Monday an NFL spokesman said the league is looking into whether concussion protocol was properly followed after Savage was injured.
League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL and the players’ association “together will conduct a thorough review of the incident focused on whether the protocol was properly followed, but we’re also continuing looking at the protocol to look for ways to improve and strengthen it.”
___
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL