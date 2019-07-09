ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs.

The team announced Tuesday they had signed the running back out of Alabama. No additional information was immediately available.

The 5-foot-10, 219-pound Jacobs was selected 24th by the Raiders and appeared in 42 games at Alabama. He scored 15 touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide, including 11 rushing. He had 1,315 all-purpose yards and averaged 30.6 yards on kickoff returns — the second-best single-season mark in school history.

He was the last member of the Raiders draft class to sign. Oakland had already signed No. 4 pick Clelin Ferrell, a defensive end out of Clemson, and 27th choice Johnathan Abram, a safety out of Mississippi State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL