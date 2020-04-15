11. NEW YORK JETS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Jets got off to rough start in Adam Gase’s first year as coach, headlined by quarterback Sam Darnold’s bout with mononucleosis that sidelined him for three games and linebacker C.J. Mosley’s core muscle injury that caused him to miss all but two games. New York turned things around in last two months, though, turning 1-7 start into surprisingly respectable 7-9 finish.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Robby Anderson, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Maurice Canady, OLs Brandon Shell, Brent Qvale and Tom Compton. Released CBs Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, S Blake Countess. Signed WR Breshad Perriman, CB Pierre Desir, LB Patrick Onwuasor, C Connor McGovern, OT George Fant, Gs Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. Re-signed CB Brian Poole, G Alex Lewis, LBs Jordan Jenkins and James Burgess, DBs Arthur Maulet and Bennett Jackson, and QB David Fales.

THEY NEED: OT, WR, OLB, CB, K, P.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy; Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb; LSU OLB K’Lavon Chaisson; Georgia OT Andrew Thomas; USC OT Austin Jackson.

OUTLOOK: GM Joe Douglas promised Darnold’s parents last year he’d look after their son with protection and playmakers. At No. 11, he’ll have opportunity to get one — either top offensive tackle or wide receiver. Despite adding four new offensive linemen in free agency, Jets still uncertain at left and right tackle. Perriman was signed to replace Anderson as deep threat, but offense still in need of young game changers at skill positions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL