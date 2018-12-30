OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting and 14 rebounds, D.J. Weaver made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 and Oral Roberts beat Omaha 87-84 on Sunday.

Kevin Obanor made two free throws with 29 seconds left to give ORU an 87-83 lead. JT Gibson was off on a 3-pointer but Omaha had two more chances on the possession until he made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left. ORU missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Gibson missed another 3.

Obanor, a freshman, had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (4-11). Sam Kearns added 11 points with seven assists and four steals.

Nzekwesi had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half to help build a 49-38 lead. Gibson had 10 points and six assists for Omaha in the half.

Gibson finished with 21 points, eight assists and three steals for the Mavericks (7-7). Zach Jackson added 19 points.