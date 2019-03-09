BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Josh Nzeakor had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Lamar won its eighth straight game, romping past McNeese State 83-58 on Saturday.
Davion Buster had 17 points for Lamar (19-12, 12-6 Southland Conference). Nick Garth added 12 points and six assists. Jordan Hunter had 10 points for the hosts.
Shamarkus Kennedy had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (9-22, 5-13). Will Robinson added 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Lamar defeated McNeese State 84-75 on Feb. 2.
