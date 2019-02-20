CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League and A+E Networks have mutually ended their partnership.
A+E acquired a 25 percent equity stake in the NWSL and Lifetime became the league’s broadcast partner in 2017. The original deal ran through 2019 but the league announced Wednesday that it was ending early, effective immediately.
As a result, games will no longer be shown on Lifetime. Instead, fans in the United States can watch games streamed on Yahoo Sports. Verizon, Yahoo’s parent company, is in the final year of a digital media deal with the league.
NWSL President Amanda Duffy says she expects the league will come to terms soon with a new national broadcast partner for the upcoming season, when there will likely be greater interest in women’s soccer because of the World Cup in France.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Bobby Wagner might be the most underappreciated superstar in Seattle sports history | Matt Calkins
- Pac-12 power rankings: As regular season winds down, UW still the clear favorite
- 2019 figures to mark the true transition for Seattle secondary from the Legion of Boom | 2019 position analysis
- Healthy and happy, Dee Gordon looks for a bounceback for the Mariners
- Kyle Seager showed up to Mariners camp slimmer and healthier. Will that lead to a bounce-back year?
“We have stronger ownership, and our owners now having full control and full equity of both the league itself and its commercial arm, NWSL Media, puts us in the strongest position for the best possible future,” she said.
A+E will continue as a league sponsor and players will continue to wear Lifetime patches on their jerseys through 2019.