PHOENIX (AP) — Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 Wednesday.

The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field.

Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk. Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice.

Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were trying to sweep a three-game series for the first time since April 20-22 against Cincinnati Reds.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-5) allowed three earned runs and six hits in five innings. He also contributed an RBI single.

The Rockies scored twice in the sixth off reliever Jordan Weems (0-1) for a 4-3 lead and added four runs in the seventh.

Colorado opened the inning with four straight hits against Riley Smith. Raimel Tapia and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles and Brendan Rodgers and McMahon followed with singles.

C.J. Cron was then hit in the helmet with a 92 mph fastball. He walked to first base under his own power but was lifted for pinch-runner Jon Gray. Daza’s two-run double made it 8-3.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Colorado reliever Jhoulys Chachin got Josh Rojas and VanMeter to pop out and Eduardo Escobar grounded out.

The Rockies trailed 3-2 in the sixth when Cron was a hit by a pitch and moved to second on a groundout. With two outs, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo ordered an intentional walk to Nunez, who had doubled and singled in his first two at-bats.

Colorado manager Bud Black pulled Gonzalez for pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon, who hit a tying single. Nunez eventually scored on a wild pitch by Weems.

Arizona starter Jake Faria gave up two earned runs and five hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Minor league pitcher Corbin Martin, one of four players acquired from Houston in the 2019 trade for Zack Greinke, has been shut down with forearm tightness. Martin underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2019 … Lovullo said he’s hopeful starting pitchers Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) and Zack Gallen (hamstring) will return after the All-Star break. “How quickly after the All-Star break has yet to be determined,” Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50) will take the mound against San Diego’s Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99) in the opener of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks: Arizona has yet to name a starter for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Lovullo said Taylor Widener (groin) is a candidate to come off the injured list. Widener (1-0, 2.63) made his last start on May 23.

