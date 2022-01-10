DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets finalized a deal with Detroit on Monday that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons.

In exchange, the Nuggets received guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol was the 44th overall pick by Miami in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night trade. He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. He shot 47.8% from the field.

McGruder saw action in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. McGruder went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft after playing at Kansas State. He played overseas in Hungary in 2013-14 and had G League stints before signing with Miami.

The 30-year-old McGruder has played in 251 games with the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.

Denver may not be done tinkering with its roster. On Sunday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed possibly adding veteran center DeMarcus Cousins: “We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Malone said. “Talented player, somebody that I’m very close with. And if he comes to Denver, I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with him. But nothing has been done on that front.”

