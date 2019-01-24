JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored six of his 22 points in the decisive 14-2 run and Jacksonville held on for an 86-81 win over North Florida on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

David Bell, who sat out last season after transferring from Ohio State, had a career-high 16 points and Jalyn Hinton scored 12 with eight rebounds and five blocks for Jacksonville (9-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun).

Hinton made a layup and Bell hit two free throws before his dunk gave the Dolphins a 70-68 lead with four minutes to go. Wajid Aminu answered with a jumper to tie it but Tyreese Davis made two foul shots and Notae scored six consecutive points to make it 78-70 with 90 seconds left. Jacksonville made 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Noah Horchler and J.T. Escobar had 23 points apiece for North Florida (9-13, 3-4). Horchler also grabbed 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double this season.

The Ospreys, who have lost three in a row, made 35 of 66 (53 percent) from the field but shot just 25 percent at the free-throw line, getting outscored 21-2, .