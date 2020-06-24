NORWICH, England (AP) — Last-place Norwich’s slim hopes of staying in the Premier League were dealt another blow as Everton won 1-0 at an empty Carrow Road thanks to Michael Keane’s header on Wednesday.

The center back found himself unmarked at a corner and turned the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul from close range in the 55th.

Norwich is six points from safety after the other two teams in the relegation zone, Aston Villa and Bournemouth, failed to win on Wednesday but now has just seven games left of the season.

The Canaries have scored just once in their last seven matches and have been defeated in both of their games since the restart, also losing to Southampton 3-0 at home.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said before the game he believed European football was a realistic target for his team. However, in 10th place, Everton remained eight points behind sixth-place Wolverhampton.

