LONDON (AP) — Norwich earned its first Premier League victory of the season by scoring early and hanging on to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Mathias Normann put Norwich ahead with a terrific solo effort after just six minutes and Teemu Pukki’s penalty doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark in a battle of promoted clubs.

Brentford turned up the intensity in the second half and broke through in the 60th when substitute Saman Ghoddos’ cross found Rico Henry unmarked at the far post. Henry reached out with his left foot to redirect the ball into the net.

The home team couldn’t find the equalizer, however, and slumped to its fourth consecutive loss after a promising start to the season.

Normann, a Norway midfielder on loan from Russian club Rostov, collected a clearance and moved past several defenders before beating goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul preserved the lead by denying Christian Norgaard from close range. Krul stopped Norgaard again in the second half from point-blank range.

Pukki sent Fernandez the wrong way on his penalty after the Finland striker was brought down by substitute Charlie Goode.

Brentford thought it had cut the lead early in the second half but Bryan Mbeumo’s goal was disallowed for offside after video review.

