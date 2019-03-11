LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 100-74 on Monday night in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Gonzaga (30-2), which has won six consecutive WCC titles, will look for its seventh straight on Tuesday.

Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert each scored 11 for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs — who came into the game ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.4 percent), first in scoring margin (24.9 points per game) and first in scoring offense (89.8) — went 39 for 62 (59.7 percent) from the field en route to their 21st straight victory by double digits.

The Waves (16-18) were led by Colbey Ross, who scored a game-high 20 points.

NO. 20 WOFFORD 70, UNC GREENSBORO 58

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points, and No. 20 Wofford battled back to defeat UNC Greensboro to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Hoover scored all 20 points in the second half as Wofford (29-4) completed a perfect season against conference foes.

Cameron Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers. Magee was named tournament MVP.

Francis Alonso scored 21 points for UNC Greensboro (28-6), which led most of the game and was hoping to pull the upset and steal a tournament berth from a bubble team.