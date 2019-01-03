EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 18 points, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had a double-double and Northwestern pulled away in the final minute to upset No. 15 Michigan State 70-62 on Thursday night.

After a 3-point play by Mardrekia Cook pulled the Spartans within one heading into the final minute, Kunaiyi-Akpanah had a 3-point play at 48 seconds and a free throw 20 seconds later. Cook made a free throw for Michigan State, but Northwestern made four free throws down the stretch.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Abi Scheid added 13 points for the Wildcats (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Northwestern made 5 of 8 shots in the fourth quarter and 7 of 9 free throws.

Shay Colley, in her second game back from an injury, had 28 points for the Spartans (11-2, 1-1), who were held 23 points below their average. They were coming off an 84-70 win over 16th-ranked Iowa that had run their winning streak to eight. In crunch time the Spartans were 3-of-16 shooting, missing their final six shots and all six of their shots from 3-point range in the quarter.

There were 12 ties and 15 lead changes and neither team led by more than eight points.