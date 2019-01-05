NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ishmael Lane had 17 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday and Northwestern State rallied late and held on for a 66-61 win over McNeese.
The Demons (6-9, 1-1 Southland Conference) used a 14-3 run to take a 60-54 lead on Brian White’s jumper with 58 seconds left in the game. The Cowboys (5-10, 1-1) scored four quick points to get the deficit down to two, but White answered with a layup and Lane and Malik Metoyer each made a pair of free throws to secure the win.
White added 10 points for Northwestern State, which won its fourth of the last five.
McNeese took a 26-25 lead into halftime and stretched the margin to 38-29 early in the second half. The Cowboys stayed in front until Metoyer’s pair of free throws tied it at 52 with 2:58 left in the game.
James Harvey had 17 points, Shamarkus Kennedy scored 16 points and Roydell Brown added 10 for McNeese.