HOUSTON (AP) — Demarcus Sharp had 29 points in Northwestern State’s 94-76 win over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Sharp also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Demons (15-8, 7-3 Southland Conference). Ja’Monta Black shot 5 for 13 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Emareyon McDonald recorded 18 points and was 6 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Andrew King led the way for the Huskies (7-16, 4-6) with 17 points. Maks Klanjscek added 17 points for Houston Christian. Brycen Long also had 13 points.

