SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shelton Eppler tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Quan Shorts in overtime and Northwestern State beat Incarnate Word 44-41 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Eppler threw his first touchdown pass of the game, a 19-yarder to Tanner Ash with 19 seconds left in regulation that tied the game 38-38.

Eppler was 30-of-40 passing for 259 yards, Jared West ran for three touchdowns and Stadford Anderson added a scoring run for Northwestern State (1-7, 1-4 Southland Conference).

Jon Copeland was 27 of 36 for 275 yards passing, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Incarnate Word (5-3, 4-2). Kevin Brown had 116 yards rushing on 21 carries. Keyondrick Philio had a touchdown run, and Carson Mohr made two of three field goal attempts, including a 26-yarder in overtime.