FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Purdue Fort Wayne 63-50 on Friday night.

Warrick was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Norse (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League). Xavier Rhodes went 3 of 7 from the field to add nine points. Sam Vinson shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.

Jarred Godfrey led the way for the Mastodons (15-13, 7-10) with 14 points and two steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Deonte Billups. In addition, Bobby Planutis finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Northern Kentucky visits Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.