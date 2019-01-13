CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Wyatt Lohaus scored 14 points, Trae Berhow had nine points and nine rebounds and Northern Iowa defeated Drake 57-54 on Sunday despite not scoring a basket for the final six minutes.

Berhow hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining to put the Panthers ahead 55-52. Nick McGlynn, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, scored with 5:40 left to make it a one-point game. Neither team scored from that point until Spencer Halderman made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

All Drake could get at the end was a tightly contested 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.

Down the stretch, Northern Iowa (7-10, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) missed five shots, the front end of a pair of one-and-one free-throw attempts and committed two turnovers. Drake (12-5, 1-3) missed eight shots and had two turnovers.

Both teams shot below 40 percent for the game. Northern Iowa led 29-23 at the half and pushed the lead to 11 2½ minutes into the second half.