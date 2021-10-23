BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Cook made four field goals, including a career-long 55-yarder, and Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State 26-17 on Saturday.

Day was intercepted by Graham Spalding with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter but SDSU couldn’t capitalize as Cole Frahm missed a 47-yard field goal. UNI went three-and-out, but Bryce Flater sealed it with a quarterback sack.

Day was 11 of 21 with an interception for Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Isaiah Weston caught four passes for 125 yards and a score, and Bradrick Shaw rushed for a touchdown.

Cook also made a 46-yarder for a 23-10 lead and added a 51-yard make for a two-possession lead early in the fourth. Cook twice topped his previous best (50), coming on his first collegiate kick as a freshman against Iowa State in 2019.

Chris Oladokun passed for 294 yards and a touchdown, and Tucker Kraft caught nine passes for 123 yards for South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2), which entered ranked No. 7 in the coaches’ poll. SDSU had scored at least 40 points in every game this season.

SDSU dropped its second straight home game in front of the fourth-largest crowd (16,889) in program history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25