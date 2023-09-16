POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Theo Day threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, Sam Schnee made seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Northern Iowa beat Idaho State 41-17 on Saturday for coach Mark Farley’s 175th career win.

Day has recorded a touchdown pass in a program-record 25 consecutive games. His 14-yard connection with Schnee gave UNI a 27-3 lead with 12 seconds left before halftime.

Northern Iowa (1-2) bounced back after losing to Weber State last week, another Big Sky Conference opponent. Idaho State (0-3) lost for the seventh straight time, dating to last season.

Josh Jenkins, Tye Edwards and Harrison Bey-Buie each rushed for a touchdown for UNI. It was Jenkins’ first career TD and Bey-Buie’s first of the season.

Jordan Cooke passed for 249 yards with an interception for Idaho State. Chedon James made eight catches for 121 yards.

Northern Iowa improved to 4-0 against Idaho State — in its first trip to Pocatello since 1990.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll