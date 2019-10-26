DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Childers threw three touchdown passes, Tre Harbison ran for two scores and Northern Illinois beat Akron 49-0 on Saturday.

Childers completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 71 yards, and threw scoring passes to three receivers. Harbison finished with 158 yards rushing on 31 carries and scored from the 5 and 30.

Northern Illinois (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Akron’s Michiah Burton fumbled the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Northern Illinois’ Trayshon Foster and the Huskies stretched their lead to 28-0 midway through the third quarter. Nick Rattin’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring with 9:43 remaining.

Akron (0-8, 0-4) was held to 145 yards of offense. Brandon Lee had 76 yards rushing on 10 carries that included a 25-yard run for the Zips.