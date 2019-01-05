GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 29 points, and Kai Edwards scored on a putback with 16 seconds left in overtime to help Northern Colorado hold off Idaho 83-79 on Saturday night and remain undefeated in the Big Sky Conference.

The Bears jumped out on a 7-2 surge for a 78-73 lead in the extra period. Trevon Allen made a 3-pointer and jumper, and Cameron Tyson split a pair of free throws to pull Idaho to 80-79 with 47 seconds remaining. On the next possession, UNC’s Trent Harris drove inside the lane but his floating jump shot was short. Edwards grabbed the rebound underneath the basket and scored off the glass. Following a timeout, Allen missed a jumper with seven seconds left.

Davis made five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds and five assists, and Edwards scored four of his six points in overtime. Bodie Hume added 12 points and Harris had 11 for Northern Colorado (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky Conference).

Jared Rodiguez totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds and Allen scored 14 for Idaho (4-11, 1-3).