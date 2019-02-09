BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica had 23 points and Northeastern shut out Elon in overtime for a 72-60 victory on Saturday.

Jordan Roland added 21 points for the Huskies, while Bolden Brace chipped in 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Steven Santa Ana’s layup tied the game for Elon at 60 with 1:57 to play. Each team missed two shots down the stretch before Pusica’s shot was off at the buzzer.

Brace opened the extra period with consecutive 3-pointers and added two free throws. Pusica scored the last four points on a jumper and a pair of free throws.

Northeastern held Elon’s leading scorer Tyler Seibring (16.9 points per game) to 1-of-17 shooting and three points.

Santa Ana had 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Phoenix (8-18, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Sheldon Eberhardt added 12 points and six rebounds. Kris Wooten had 11 points.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Northeastern defeated Elon 81-70 on Jan. 10. Northeastern (15-9, 9-3) plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday. Elon matches up against William & Mary at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com