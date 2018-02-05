GANGEUNG, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korean figure skaters shared the same ice Monday for the first time at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The North’s pair of Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik didn’t socialize much with the South Korean and Japanese athletes in their practice session, but South Korean skater Alex Kam said they’d shared a few words.

“We didn’t have much time to talk because our warmup schedule was different, but we just said ‘Hi’,” Kam said. “We were just talking about our schedule for this weekend.”