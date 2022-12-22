DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Berry scored 23 points to help North Florida defeat Bethune-Cookman 87-85 on Thursday.

Berry had five rebounds for the Ospreys (5-7). Jarius Hicklen scored 15 points, shooting 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line. Carter Hendricksen was 5 of 15 shooting (2 for 11 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (4-8) were led in scoring by Marcus Garrett, who finished with 27 points. Zion Harmon added 17 points for Bethune-Cookman. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. also had 13 points.

