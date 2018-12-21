CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina offensive tackle William Sweet is skipping his final season and entering the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-7 junior announced his decision in a statement on Twitter after earning his degree. He started 10 games for the Tar Heels last season and made Pro Football Focus’ all-Atlantic Coast Conference team.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Most Read Sports Stories
- As Huskies await word from 4-star safety Asa Turner, UW's Chris Petersen bemoans 'vultures' that have 'gotten worse' in recruiting
- Meet Sama Paama, a 16-year-old, 336-pound defensive tackle (and part-time kicker) and perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- The key to Chris Petersen's recruiting success at UW is hidden in Huskies' number of scholarship offers | Matt Calkins
- Bo Scarbrough ecstatic at chance to be Seahawks' new 'hammer' in the backfield
- Former 5-star Kentucky recruit Quade Green will transfer to Washington