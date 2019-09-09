CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says starting cornerback Patrice Rene will miss the rest of the season with a torn knee ligament.

Coach Mack Brown also said Monday that starting center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower body injury but hopes he can return by the end of the season.

Brown says Rene tore his right anterior cruciate ligament. Both he and Polino left the Tar Heels’ victory over Miami on Saturday night early.

Sophomore Brian Anderson, Polino’s backup, was listed as the starter at center with freshman Ty Murray as his backup. Greg Ross was elevated to the first string at cornerback with freshman Storm Duck backing him up.

The Tar Heels (2-0) visit Wake Forest (2-0) in a nonconference game Friday night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25