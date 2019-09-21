DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns and the North Carolina Central defense allowed just 91 yards in a 45-7 victory over Division II member Elizabeth City State on Saturday.

Several of UNCC’s scoring plays were from beyond 30 yards. Isaiah Totten ran 43 yards for a score, Richard hit Ryan McDaniel for a 45-yard touchdown pass, Jordan Freeman ran 36 yards for a touchdown and Jerome Foster returned an interception 40 yards for another score. The Eagles (1-3) totaled 391 yards on offense.

Dajuan Greene caught an 11-yard TD pass from Kedr Patterson for the only score for the Vikings (0-3).