PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Justin Wright scored 19 points to guide North Carolina Central to a 68-63 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Wright also grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-11, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Nicolas Fennell scored 10.

The Hawks (15-11, 7-4) were led by Zion Styles with 22 points and four steals. Da’Shawn Phillip added 13 points and two steals, while Chace Davis scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Carolina Central hosts Howard, while Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.