North Carolina A&T (8-3, MEAC) vs Alcorn State (9-3, SWAC), Dec. 21, noon ET
LOCATION: Atlanta
TOP PLAYERS
North Carolina A&T: RB Jah-Maine Martin, 1,336 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.
Alcorn State: QB Felix Harper, 2,613 yards passing, 30 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
North Carolina A&T: The Aggies won the MEAC for the third straight time and the fifth time in six seasons. It is the best run for a conference school since South Carolina State won six of seven MEAC titles from 1977-83.
Alcorn State: The Braves won the SWAC title on Saturday with a 39-24 victory over Southern. They have won 21 straight games when leading at halftime.
LAST TIME
North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22. (Dec. 15, 2018)
BOWL HISTORY
North Carolina A&T: Fourth appearance in the Celebration Bowl, ninth bowl trip in school history..
Alcorn State: Third appearance in the Celebration Bowl, fourth bowl appearance in school history.
___
