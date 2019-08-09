A Little League team from North Bothell was stopped just short of making the Northwest Region final Friday.

North Bothell lost to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 14-9 in a semifinal in San Bernardino, Calif.

Coeur d’Alene advanced to the regional final against a team from Oregon. It will play for a spot in the Little League World Series.

Basketball

• The Northwest team, made up primarily of girls from around the Puget Sound, won its quarterfinal game at the Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando, Fla. Northwest beat a team from the Northeast 78-51 to improve to 4-0 at the tournament. Isabel Sullivan led the Northwest with 23 points.

The Northwest team will play the West team in the U.S. semifinals Saturday.