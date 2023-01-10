KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr.’s 25 points helped Western Michigan defeat Eastern Michigan 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Norman shot 6 for 13 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 12 of 15 from the free throw line for the Broncos (5-11, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings scored 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds and four steals. Seth Hubbard was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (4-12, 1-2) were led by Emoni Bates, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Eastern Michigan also got 13 points and two steals from Jalin Billingsley. Tyson Acuff also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Western Michigan’s next game is Saturday against Bowling Green at home, and Eastern Michigan visits Akron on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.