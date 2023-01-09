DOVER, Del. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 78-65 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Bryant added six assists for the Spartans (12-5, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). George Beale hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range scored 19. Daryl Anderson added 10 points.

Jevin Muniz had 22 points and four steals to pace Hornets (1-14, 0-2), who have lost 13 straight. Martez Robinson added 21 points and seven rebounds. Raymond Somerville pitched in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Norfolk State hosts Howard while Delaware State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.