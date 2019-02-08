PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Ricky Nolasco and lefty Marc Rzepczynski have agreed to minor league contracts with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will report to big league spring training.

Nolasco, 36, has not pitched in the major leagues since 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels. He was released by Kansas City in spring training last year after allowing eight runs, five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings in one start and one relief appearance.

Nolasco is 114-116 with a 4.56 ERA in 312 starts and 18 relief appearances over 12 big league seasons.

Rzepczynski, 33, had a 6.97 ERA in 23 games last year with Seattle and Cleveland, allowing 11 runs — eight earned — 16 hits and 10 walks over 10 1/3 innings in 23 relief appearances, He is a 10-year big league veteran, primarily as a reliever.

Arizona announced the moves Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports