JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 20 points as Jacksonville won its 12th consecutive home game, edging past Liberty 73-69 on Saturday night.

Tyreese Davis had 11 points for Jacksonville (16-8, 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osayi Osifo added seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 30 points for the Flames (18-8, 9-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Shiloh Robinson and Kyle Rode added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com