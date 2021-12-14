HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 23 points as Jacksonville beat Southern Miss 62-51 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Davis had 14 points for Jacksonville (6-3).

Southern Miss scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isaih Moore added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

