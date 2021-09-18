CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State took care of business Saturday against FCS opponent Idaho, dominating from the outset in a 42-0 victory.

Chance Nolan passed for three touchdowns and B.J. Baylor ran for two scores as the Beavers (2-1) amassed 438 total yards and were stout defensively.

Oregon State led 28-0 at halftime and was not challenged by the Vandals (1-2), who have lost 17 of the past 18 matchups against the Beavers dating back to 1953.

It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.

Idaho was limited to 192 total yards and didn’t get inside the Beavers’ 20-yard line until late in the third quarter after an interception of OSU backup quarterback Sam Noyer.

Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, who missed last week’s game against Hawaii with an ankle injury, got the Beavers on the board midway through the first quarter with an 18-yard touchdown catch.

Baylor’s 4-yard TD run increased the lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Deshaun Fenwick’s 9-yard scamper gave the Beavers a 21-0 advantage at 11:05 of the second quarter.

Nolan’s 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Teagan Quitoriano late in the first half gave Oregon State a 28-0 lead at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half.

On the opening possession of the third quarter, Nolan connected with Chance Flemings on a deep sideline rout for a 30-yard score, increasing the lead to 35-0.

Baylor’s 2-yard run capped the scoring later in the quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho: CJ Jordan gave the Vandals a lift after replacing starting quarterback Mike Beaudry late in the first quarter, especially with his running ability, but it wasn’t enough to ignite a comeback.

For the second game in a row, Idaho struggled against a FBS opponent. The Vandals were outscored 98-14 in losses to Indiana and Oregon State.

Oregon State: Nolan continues to be efficient at quarterback since replacing Game 1 starter Sam Noyer late in the third quarter of the season-opening loss at Purdue. He was 14 of 19 against Idaho and had a 25-yard run.

The Beavers head into next Saturday’s Pac-12 opener at USC with a winning record through three games for the first time since 2015.

Oregon State has shown good balance offensively in the past two games, victories over Hawaii and Idaho. Will that translate into continued success against Pac-12 opponents?

TOUCHDOWN MAKER

B.J. Baylor, who came into the nation second in the nation with five rushing touchdowns in the first two games, added two more against the Vandals.

FAMILIAR WITH VANDALS

Fourth-year Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith was quarterbacks coach at Idaho from 2004 to 2009.

UP NEXT

Idaho: Opens its Big Sky schedule Oct. 2 at UC Davis.

Oregon State: Opens its Pac-12 schedule Saturday at USC.