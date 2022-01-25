TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An explosion shook the home of Albanian soccer federation president Armand Duka without causing injuries, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Andi Vercani said the explosion occurred Monday at Duka’s home in the western port city of Durres. Duka’s wife and son were at home but were not injured. Duka was in the capital city of Tirana.

Cameras captured an image of a hooded person apparently setting the explosive.

On Tuesday, Duka said he had received a life-threatening text message asking him to resign.

The 59-year-old Duka, who has been federation president since 2002 but is at the end of his mandate, is running for re-election on March 2 and is the main candidate. The contest has sparked a clash between him and the Tirana city hall, which has accused Duka of corruption.

The federation’s website was also hacked and is not running.

