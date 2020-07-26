BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope’s dream of finishing the Premier League season with the most clean sheets ended after a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Pope finished the season with 15 games without conceding, one less than Manchester City’s Ederson.

Ederson secured the league’s Golden Glove as City routed already-relegated Norwich 5-0.

Yves Bissouma got Brighton’s opener in the 20th minute.

Chris Wood equalized in the 44th but Aaron Connolly scored what proved to be the winner for the visitors in the 50th.

Burnley finished 10th and Brighton 15th.

___

