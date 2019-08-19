DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Choosing the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback has become a close call, mostly because both candidates have been only so-so, and coach Brian Flores isn’t ready to announce his decision.

He’s not sure he’ll be ready before the final exhibition game, either.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start the third game of the preseason on Thursday against Jacksonville, with Josh Rosen coming off the bench. That doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick has clinched the No. 1 job, Flores said Monday, even though the Dolphins are treating the game as a dress rehearsal for the season opener Sept. 8 against Baltimore.

Flores said he might announce his QB choice after the Jacksonville game and before the exhibition finale next week. Or not.

It’s possible the first-year coach has made up his mind and wants to keep opponents guessing.

