Gabbie Plain threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits as No. 11 Washington wrapped up a sweep of No. 19 Oregon in Eugene, winning the finale Sunday 5-0.
Plain (14-4) walked one and struck out, becoming the second UW pitcher with 1,000 career strike outs.
Jadelyn Allchin led the Huskies (28-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.
Men’s Basketball
• Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye announced via Twitter he will declare for the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 forward was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team after averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Gueye said he will maintain his college eligibility.
Baseball
• Kodie Kolden drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as Washington State (16-22, 7-14 Pac-12) won the rubber match 8-7 of its series with No. 10 Oregon (26-13, 11-7 Pac-12). The Cougars rallied from an early 6-0 deficit for the win.
• Washington (16-21, 6-15) was held to just two singles in a 7-1 loss to No. 2 Oregon State (32-8, 14-5), which completed a three-game sweep.
• Franklin Barreto’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Sugar Land Space Cowboys a 3-2 win at Tacoma. The Rainiers five of the six games in the series. Sam Haggerty was 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers.
• Cole Barr was 2 for 3 with a solo homer, but the Everett AquaSox were throttled by the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils 18-2, denying the Sox a chance to split the six-game series.
Rugby
• Riekert Hattingh shook off an early yellow card to score two tries as the Seattle Seawolves scored a road win Saturday at Utah, 20-14. The win put the Seawolves in third in the Major League Rugby standings, which is in playoff position with six weeks remaining.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.