Gabbie Plain threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits as No. 11 Washington wrapped up a sweep of No. 19 Oregon in Eugene, winning the finale Sunday 5-0.

Plain (14-4) walked one and struck out, becoming the second UW pitcher with 1,000 career strike outs.

Jadelyn Allchin led the Huskies (28-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.

Men’s Basketball

• Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye announced via Twitter he will declare for the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 forward was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team after averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Gueye said he will maintain his college eligibility.

Baseball

• Kodie Kolden drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as Washington State (16-22, 7-14 Pac-12) won the rubber match 8-7 of its series with No. 10 Oregon (26-13, 11-7 Pac-12). The Cougars rallied from an early 6-0 deficit for the win.

• Washington (16-21, 6-15) was held to just two singles in a 7-1 loss to No. 2 Oregon State (32-8, 14-5), which completed a three-game sweep.

• Franklin Barreto’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Sugar Land Space Cowboys a 3-2 win at Tacoma. The Rainiers five of the six games in the series. Sam Haggerty was 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers.

• Cole Barr was 2 for 3 with a solo homer, but the Everett AquaSox were throttled by the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils 18-2, denying the Sox a chance to split the six-game series.

Rugby

• Riekert Hattingh shook off an early yellow card to score two tries as the Seattle Seawolves scored a road win Saturday at Utah, 20-14. The win put the Seawolves in third in the Major League Rugby standings, which is in playoff position with six weeks remaining.