Despite 20 kills and 13 kills from Claire Hoffman, the No. 17 Washington volleyball team lost to the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal on the road Friday night.

Washington won the first set 26-24 before losing the rest: 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

Kendall Kipp had 19 kills as the Cardinal (7-4, 2-1 Pac-12) hit .338.

Emoni Bush added 12 kills and Marin Grote had 11 for the Huskies (10-3, 2-1), who hit .235. The Huskies lost outside hitter Madi Endsley to injury during the first set.

Stanford had 14 blocks to just three for the Huskies, all in the first set.

“Adversity finds every team at some point in the season, and it found us in that first set,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “It put us in some situations where we had to make some adjustments and ask some questions. I certainly respect our effort and ability to compete, but not enough performance from the service line or defensively.”

Advertising

• Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova had 13 kills each as Washington State (10-4, 2-1) swept California (7-6, 0-3) on the road, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12.

Jehlarova added 11 blocks for the Cougars, who hit .368 and held the Bears to .035 hitting percentage.

Soccer

• Jesse Ortiz scored the game winner in the 69th minute as Seattle U men (2-5-1) beat visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley 2-1. Ortiz also assisted on Yeider Zuluaga’s goal in the 13th minute in the Redhawks’ WAC opener.

• U’i Kaaihue scored in the 82nd minute to lift the Seattle U women to a 1-0 win at Grand Canyon. Jessica Berlin got the shutout in goal for Seattle (5-5-2, 2-1-1).

Hockey

• Austin Roest had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-2. Aidan Sutter had two assists for Everett.

• The Silvertips acquired forward Steel Quiring, a 2023 sixth-round WHL draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for forward Jacob Wright.