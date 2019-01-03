RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grace Hunter scored 14 points and No. 9 North Carolina State beat Duke 63-51 on Thursday night to match the best start in program history.

Aislinn Konig also had 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Erika Cassell and Elissa Cunane finished with 11 points apiece, with Cunane scoring seven straight points in the final 3 minutes. That helped the Wolfpack (14-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) join late Hall of Famer Kay Yow’s 1999-2000 team as the only ones at the school to begin a season with 14 straight wins.

N.C. State matched a season worst with 19 turnovers, but the ACC’s best rebounding team overcame that by building a 47-31 advantage on the glass and outscored the taller Blue Devils 30-14 in the paint.

Haley Gorecki scored 19 points and Mikayla Boykin finished with 13 for the Blue Devils (8-5, 0-1), who went 8 minutes in the fourth quarter between field goals while N.C. State outscored them 16-2. The bulk of that came on layups from Hunter and Cunane, before DD Rogers hit a free throw with 1:28 left to make it 59-46.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Plenty in this one for the Blue Devils to build upon. They rallied from 12 points down in the third quarter by scoring 13 straight points, with Gorecki’s 3 roughly 30 seconds into the fourth putting them up 44-43. They just didn’t have another rally left in them — or enough time to do it — and were denied their first victory over a top-10 opponent as an unranked team since they knocked off No. 3 South Carolina two years ago.

N.C. State: This Wolfpack team is in good company, joining the team 19 years ago that Yow led to a 14-0 start. With no ranked opponents on the schedule until February, there’s no reason why this roll can’t continue for a while longer.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts to No. 3 Louisville on Sunday.

N.C. State: At Boston College on Sunday.